iOS has a long history of time-related bugs, from years of daylight saving time issues to this latest one — people around the world reporting that their iPhones start crashing as soon as they hit December 2, 2017. Not everyone. Many people aren't having any problem at all. But enough are that you need to know about it. What's happening to iOS 11 on December 2, 2017? Springboard crashes, which means the front-facing part of the iOS experience is shutting down and starting back up. The cause?

If you have an app that has local notification with repeating settings, it will crash iOS Springboard on Dec. 2 (Tomorrow!) Here is a reproducible app by @takayamahttps://t.co/ecEoxFN2hM — Yoshimasa Niwa (@niw) December 2, 2017

What's a local notification? Local notifications are part of the notification options available to App Store apps. They differ from remote notifications in that they don't come from internet services.

With local notifications, your app configures the notification details locally and passes those details to the system, which then handles the delivery of the notification when your app is not in the foreground.

They're most commonly used to alert you to things an App Store app wants you to do, like mediate, feed your in-game creatures, or handle a to-do. How can you fix this? If you don't have any third-party apps sending you local notifications, you may not have any crashes. If you do, until Apple pushes a proper patch, you have two options and will need to pick the one that's least onerous to you. Turn off notifications for all apps that use local notifications. (This will affect your ability to stay up to date with those apps.) Change your date back to a point in time before December 2, 2017. (This will affect your ability to keep track of calendar appointments, receive iMessages properly, and many other basic functions.)

🚨 There's an #iOS11 bug that's causing springboard crashes when a local notification occurs on Dec. 2, 2017. Setting the date back or disabling notifications seems to be a temporary fix until Apple patches. (Please RT to help spread the word.) 😡🤬🤯 pic.twitter.com/ENFPRvwM4z — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) December 2, 2017