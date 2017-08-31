Apple has sent out invitations for a special event to be held on September 12, 2017 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. There, we're expecting to see iPhone 8, Apple Watch 3, and Apple TV 4K.{.intro} Apple is holding its annual fall event on September 12, 2017 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino California. iPhone 8 (iPhone Pro), Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, HomePod, and more could all be featured in the keynote, along with the final betas for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. Here's what we expect! When will Apple hold the iPhone 8 Event?

September 12, 2017. Starts at 10 a.m. PT.

Where will Apple hold the iPhone 8 Event? The Steve Jobs Theater at the brand new Apple Park campus in California. Apple will be streaming the iPhone 8 event, right? Absolutely, just like the company has done for the last few year. Come keynote time, just point your favorite Safari browser at: https://www.apple.com/apple-events/september-2017/ Or load it up in the Special Event app on Apple TV. Tell me about iPhone 8!

Rumor has it Apple will introduce not just two but three new iPhones this year: 4.7-inch iPhone

5.5-inch iPhone Plus

All new iPhone Pro The first two would be updates to the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones we've enjoyed since iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. New features for the duo are rumored to include glass backs for inductive charging, improved camera systems, ProMotion displays, and new mirror and copper finishes. The third iPhone would be a new edge-to-edge OLED version that packs the bigger display into the smaller casing. New features are rumored to include Face ID facial identity scanner, wireless charging, and a much-improved camera system. Read our full iPhone Pro rumor roundup

What about Apple Watch Series 3?

The original Apple Watch was shown off at the iPhone 6 event in September of 2014. What better time to show off Apple Watch Series 3 than at the iPhone event in September of 2017? Here's what we might get: Apple Watch Series 3 in 38mm and 42mm

Apple Watch Series 3 (LTE) in 38mm and 42mm LTE networking would make Apple Watch less dependent on iPhone. Streaming would hit the battery hard, but quickly transmitting data and then racing to sleep again could allow the same type of efficiencies Apple got with GPS last year. (Though some of us would still trade the feature for always on display...) We should also see the continuation of Apple's successful partnerships, like Nike+ and Hermes, and a new fall collection of watch bands. Read our full Apple Watch Series 3 rumor roundup Any chance of Apple TV 4K?

Every chance! The original Apple TV debuted before the original iPhone. Apple TV 2 hit in 2010. Apple TV 3 in 2012. Apple TV 4 was announced at the September event of 2015. That means we could see an update as soon as this fall. The biggest new feature, of course, would be 4K and HDR support. Which means iTunes 4K/HDR to go along with it. Hopefully that includes full-on Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well. It would be a good match for the 10-bit HEVC (H.265) support — which allows for 4K HDR hardware acceleration — Apple has been adding to iOS and macOS, and the A-series processors. Read our full Apple TV 4K rumor roundup HomePod for sure, right?

HomePod is slated for release later this year in a very few, English-language countries. Since WWDC 2017 focused only on Apple Music and left any and all Siri demos for later, the September event is a great opportunity to show off the device again. Read more on HomePod

iMac Pro and... Mac mini?