Apple has sent out invitations for a special event to be held on September 12, 2017 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. There, we're expecting to see iPhone 8, Apple Watch 3, and Apple TV 4K.{.intro}
Apple is holding its annual fall event on September 12, 2017 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino California. iPhone 8 (iPhone Pro), Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, HomePod, and more could all be featured in the keynote, along with the final betas for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. Here's what we expect!
When will Apple hold the iPhone 8 Event?
September 12, 2017. Starts at 10 a.m. PT.
Where will Apple hold the iPhone 8 Event?
The Steve Jobs Theater at the brand new Apple Park campus in California.
Apple will be streaming the iPhone 8 event, right?
Absolutely, just like the company has done for the last few year. Come keynote time, just point your favorite Safari browser at:
Or load it up in the Special Event app on Apple TV.
Tell me about iPhone 8!
Rumor has it Apple will introduce not just two but three new iPhones this year:
- 4.7-inch iPhone
- 5.5-inch iPhone Plus
- All new iPhone Pro
The first two would be updates to the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones we've enjoyed since iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. New features for the duo are rumored to include glass backs for inductive charging, improved camera systems, ProMotion displays, and new mirror and copper finishes.
The third iPhone would be a new edge-to-edge OLED version that packs the bigger display into the smaller casing. New features are rumored to include Face ID facial identity scanner, wireless charging, and a much-improved camera system.
What about Apple Watch Series 3?
The original Apple Watch was shown off at the iPhone 6 event in September of 2014. What better time to show off Apple Watch Series 3 than at the iPhone event in September of 2017? Here's what we might get:
- Apple Watch Series 3 in 38mm and 42mm
- Apple Watch Series 3 (LTE) in 38mm and 42mm
LTE networking would make Apple Watch less dependent on iPhone. Streaming would hit the battery hard, but quickly transmitting data and then racing to sleep again could allow the same type of efficiencies Apple got with GPS last year. (Though some of us would still trade the feature for always on display...)
We should also see the continuation of Apple's successful partnerships, like Nike+ and Hermes, and a new fall collection of watch bands.
Read our full Apple Watch Series 3 rumor roundup
Any chance of Apple TV 4K?
Every chance! The original Apple TV debuted before the original iPhone. Apple TV 2 hit in 2010. Apple TV 3 in 2012. Apple TV 4 was announced at the September event of 2015. That means we could see an update as soon as this fall.
The biggest new feature, of course, would be 4K and HDR support. Which means iTunes 4K/HDR to go along with it. Hopefully that includes full-on Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well.
It would be a good match for the 10-bit HEVC (H.265) support — which allows for 4K HDR hardware acceleration — Apple has been adding to iOS and macOS, and the A-series processors.
Read our full Apple TV 4K rumor roundup
HomePod for sure, right?
HomePod is slated for release later this year in a very few, English-language countries. Since WWDC 2017 focused only on Apple Music and left any and all Siri demos for later, the September event is a great opportunity to show off the device again.
iMac Pro and... Mac mini?
Apple has already announced iMac Pro so, a brief reminder aside, it's tough to see the company going too far into the Mac lineup again, especially when September usually has iPhone and iOS devices in the spotlight.
Mac mini, though critically overdue for an update, would similarly distract from the event's narrative. Perhaps next year when the new, modular Mac Pro debuts?
And all the software?
All of it. Almost. WWDC 2017 saw the unveiling of the latest versions of almost all of Apple's software platforms:
Apple's also released a lower-profile beta for tvOS 11 (though we'll likely only see more on that when Apple TV 4K is shown off.) Then we should get Gold Master versions of the all the betas, along with any new hardware-specific features developers need to prepare for.
Any more things?
Apple can still surprise us. ResearchKit and CareKit, which have been near-miraculous for many in the industry, are two recent examples. That said, September events focus on iPhone, and iPhone remains Apple's biggest business.
Drop your predictions in the comments below!
Are there two iPhone Pros? A regular sized and a plus sized, or just one?
There should only be one size, right between a 7s and a 7s+
If it's physically smaller than the PLUS series...the new pro will be in my wife's and My hands at release day!
Not for me. My thumb had barely recovered from the 6. Bigger is definitely not better.
I don't think it'll be September 6th. Most likely Tuesday, September 12th
All indications so far is that it will be the 6th, and phones released to arrive on the 15th. The 12th is way too late for that. It would push the release date to at least the 22nd.
We will know by next Wednesay. They send out announce,ents two weeks ahead. And Labor Day is not a good business travel day so the default would be the 6th.
Well, so much for the 6th, if the announcements go out two weeks in advance. Better get an invite today or tomorrow if the 12th is right, on that schedule too.
Apple release iPhone 8 or iPhone 7S this year?
They should do both
What's the possibility of new Airpods? Should I wait?
Still waiting for the old AirPods.
WOw....this place is DEAD
June 12?
I would like an updated iPhone SE with 256gb storage please costing about £250 :)
LOL. It'll have wireless charging and the charger might be £250.
What the heck is that thing in the top picture? I imagine it is the Apple smoker's area, as I don't think you are allowed to smoke outside in California. My other guess is based on what looks like the tops of escalators on each end. It is the entrance to the super secret underground R&D facilities.
It's an artist rendering of the Steve Jobs Theater. The actual almost completed building looks very close to what that render shows.
Well, I'm still hoping for a mac mini.
Whenever they decide to upgrade the mini, it'll either be a separate Event or it will quietly show up at the site, without fanfare. I doubt either will happen at this event. There could be an October Event. Maybe something then, but don't hold your breath.
yay!! Apple is going to show us a new innovation in smart phones! Wireless charging, bevel to bevel glass, glass on front and back, no more touch-id, $1099 list price!
Really has lost it's shine.
Apple's/iMore's glass is always half empty with you, isn't it? Too bad iMore doesn't have some generic catch all 'Apple's latest announcement/product sucks' or 'Rene's latest op/ed piece is propaganda' type of header at the beginning of every comments section, so that all of the serial haters can +1/like it as much as they want...
Versus expending energy to come up with some 'insightful' responses.
And its still better than any other smartphone
And thanks to the wisdom of Steve, we have a larger but safer population than personal computers.
I pay with "Apple Dollars" that I bought for a nickel. Price is not my issue, not wireless charging, not material, but size to fit my tiny hands and not cause "repetitive stress injury.."
My god this site has become a complete mess.
Hey Rene, you will be there at the event?
i wonder if apple will have wireless repeaters in the theater or if being underground means no online access.
Did Rene Ritchie score an invitation to what the venue will make a small event.
I think the underground theater will have enough capacity for everyone...that's just the atrium in the rendering.