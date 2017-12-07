Would you believe me if I said that the most popular photo-taking device on Flickr is the iPhone with nearly 54% of photographers using their mobile device to capture pristine, professional-grade photography? No? Well, you might be a bit surprised at this news, then.

For the Top Brands category, Apple has once again beaten out dedicated camera makers… In 2015 iPhones were used for 42 percent of the photos shared to Flickr, and then in 2016 Apple's smartphones retained the top spot again, with 47 percent. Apple first surpassed Nikon to become the second most popular camera brand on Flickr's 2014 rankings. (MacRumors)

It's no surprise then that a good chunk of the top 25 photos this year were shot on iPhone, and it's also no surprise that smartphones are expected to become bigger and bigger photography tools on sites like Flickr in the future.

The Top Device Types list has stayed the same over the years, but in 2017 smartphones have grown to account for 50 percent of photos uploaded to Flickr, up from 48 percent last year. DSLR came in second with 33 percent (up from 25 percent last year), followed by point and shoot with 12 percent (down from 21 percent), and then mirrorless at four percent (up from three percent). (MacRumors)