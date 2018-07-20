Every year, the iPhone Photography Awards accepts thousands of images from thousands of photographers all over the world. The awards were created 11 years ago, but recently the competition has blown up.

I started the awards as a hobby when I got my first iPhone. I've been doing photography and working in the user experience design field for long time. I was fascinated by changing user behavior with the introduction of the iPhone. Almost every iPhone user I observed was using the camera for capturing moments. They were not necessarily thinking about photography but taking snapshots of the moments that meant something to them. My idea was to create a platform to celebrate the creativity of the iPhone users. (Kenan Aktulun, iPhone Photography Awards founder )

This year, the grand prize winner was Jashim Salam, and the first place prize went to photographer Alexandre Weber.

Here are some of the top picks for this year's 2017 iPhone Photography Awards competition.