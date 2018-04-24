Recently, we've seen reports of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus owners who've upgraded to iOS 11.3, only to find their display stuck on the Home screen, unable to interact or navigate further. Why? These users previously either performed a DIY repair or had a third-party repair company (non-Apple Store or authorized retailers) perform a screen repair; unfortunately, certain non-genuine third-party screen components were made incompatible with the iPhone as of 11.3.

If you've run into this problem, don't panic: There's an update out (iOS 11.3.1) that should restore compatibility. Additionally, most repair shops have since updated their screen component sourcing with displays that are compatible with iOS 11.3, and any reputable shop (including us at iFixYouri) should provide a free display swap under the original repair warranty. Here's what you need to know.

Why did the screens stop working in the first place?

While Apple no longer voids iPhone warranties when you attempt a DIY screen repair or get a screen repair done by a third-party shop, the company also doesn't go out of its way to supply the same top-tier parts that go to its authorized repair shops and Apple Stores. As such, third-party shops rely on parts that have been independently verified to work with various iPhone models.

Note: Apple only maintains your iPhone warranty if you've repaired the screen and screen only — replacing other parts by yourself or at an unauthorized repair shop can still void it.

When Apple updates its software, however, there's a small chance that previously-functional parts can stop being recognized by the operating system as legitimate; like a bad blood transfusion or organ replacement, iOS ceases working with that part.

This isn't the first time we've seen issues with non-functional third-party replacement parts: In 2016, Apple faced a class-action lawsuit when iOS 9.2.1 disabled Touch ID on iPhones repaired by third-party companies. The court ended up dismissing the lawsuit, and Apple released an update to iOS 9 that restored the functionality of those iPhone models (and reimbursed any customers who had paid an out-of-warranty fee to get the part fixed).

One note: While we saw reports early on that the iPhone 6 Plus's "touch disease" — wherein the touch response of the iPhone 6 Plus screen became unresponsive or unpredictable, and was often accompanied by a white bar across the top of the display — was also caused by bad parts in third-party shops, this isn't true: The issue stemmed from an Apple hardware design flaw.

Could this be an intentional plan by Apple to thwart third-party repair companies, and force users to pay higher prices at authorized repair centers or Apple Stores? While that makes for a nice narrative, the more likely answer is that of security: Apple is (rightfully) concerned about potential hardware exploits, and in closing certain doors to potential hackers, repair companies can get accidentally shut out, too. Additionally, Apple recently issued a patch in iOS 11.3.1 that should fix non-communicative displays.

Here are the different replacement displays you can get from a screen repair

Third-party shops can use replacement parts of varying quality: When choosing a repair shop, always look for companies that source high-quality replacement parts and provide warranties on their replacement screens. There are a few different types of replacement screens available to consumers: