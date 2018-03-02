Apple unveiled the iPhone SE in March of 2016 and put a big smile on the face of anyone that prefers the smaller, 4-inch form factor. It looks just like the iPhone 5s, but has the specs and features of three years of technological advancements. Rumors abound that Apple is updating their iconic 4-inch iPhone, but what's it going to look like? What upgrades will it get? This article is where you'll find out all the latest news and rumors about the iPhone SE 2. Bookmark it and visit often. Here's everything we know about the rumored iPhone SE 2! What's new with iPhone SE 2 news and rumors? Bloomberg claims Apple launching 3 iPhone X style handsets in 2018 According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources familiar with Apple products say Apple will release three iPhone models later this year that include one "giant high-end iPhone" and one low-priced model. Thought the low-priced model would not fit the 4-inch form factor, it might be how Apple plans to deal with an entry-level iPhone that has all the features of its high-end version.

Apple Inc. is preparing to release a trio of new smartphones later this year: the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone's key features.

If true, this would add credence to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's research note (via MacRumors) stating that Apple is not actually planning to launch an updated iPhone SE in 2018.

The announcement of three new iPhone models in the same quarter in the second half of 2017 was the first time Apple made such a major endeavor, and we believe the delay of iPhone X, which had the most complicated design yet, shows that Apple doesn't have enough resources available for development. [...] With three new models in the pipeline for the second half of 2018, we believe Apple may have used up its development resources. Also, we think the firm will do all it can to avoid repeating the mistake of a shipment delay for the three new models. As such, we believe Apple is unlikely to have enough spare resources to develop a new iPhone model for launch in 2Q18.

What will the next generation iPhone SE be called?

Unless Apple decides to rename its entire line of iPhones after some landscape or chipset design, its highly likely that the second generation of iPhone SE will simply be called iPhone SE 2. However, some rumors have spread that the next iPhone SE might have edge-to-edge display (more on that later), and have dubbed it iPhone 9 SE or iPhone X SE. What's in a name? Practically everything when it comes to what Apple decides to call its products. We speculate for a year (sometimes longer) and either groan or applaud when the nomenclature is officially revealed. Until we hear otherwise, however, we'll keep calling it the iPhone SE 2. When will it be released?

We don't have a whole lot of history to go on for predicting the release of a supposed second-generation 4-inch iPhone. What we do know, however, is that the first-generation iPhone SE launched in March of 2016 and there is a rumor that Apple is planning a March event this year. Word on the street is that Apple might announce the availability its AirPower Qi wireless charger and an updated Qi-supported AirPod charging case, as well as unveil an updated iPad. The rumors of an iPhone SE 2 announcement aren't as strong, but it makes the most sense in relation to Apple's previous 4-inch iPhone launch. How much will it set me back? The current iPhone SE starts at just $349. It's considered Apple's low-cost, entry-level iPhone. In order to keep with the theme, Apple would have to put a cap on the price point, which might mean a slight increase of the current price, but not significantly more (if at all) than the original price of the iPhone SE, which originally started at $399. What about the iPhone SE 2 design?

This is the good stuff. Am I right? The whole point of keeping the 4-inch form factor is to keep it small. But will Apple stick with the same casing as the iPhone SE? or will we see something completely different? KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) believes a low-end edge-to-edge iPhone is heading our way. Though Kuo isn't implying that this is the iPhone SE 2 we're hoping for, he does say it'll be a few hundred dollars less than the iPhone X and be the smallest of three iPhone X style designs.

Two new OLED models target high-end market; new TFT-LCD model aims at low-end & midrange markets: We believe the major hardware difference in the two new OLED models is size, in a bid to satisfy various needs of the high-end market. The new TFT-LCD model will differ significantly from the OLED models in hardware and design specs (for instance, the PPI will be lower). The primary selling points of the TFT-LCD model may be the innovative user experience of an integrated full-screen design and 3D sensing with a lower price tag (we expect it will likely be US$649-749).

On the other hand, a "sketchy" rumor recently came out that Apple won't be changing the design of the iPhone SE at all. Instead, the insides will get some spec upgrades. If Apple wants to keep the cost of the iPhone SE low, we're not likely to see a mini version of the iPhone X. If, however, Apple's trying to satisfy the 4-inch phone community, cost be damned, we may get all the great features of the latest and greatest iPhone in an itty-bitty package. Will the iPhone SE 2 have Face ID?

Here's where the argument for pricing gets important. If Apple wants to keep the price of the iPhone SE to $349, or even close to that, things like Face ID (and the TrueDepth Camera system required of it) are probably out of the question. If, however, the 4-inch (ish) iPhone is going to be posited as a mini iPhone X, then Apple may not be shooting for the low-cost buyers, but the high-end 4-inch consumers. If the iPhone SE 2 is not going to support Face ID, then it's also less likely that would have edge-to-edge display since the Home button would need ... well, a home. What about color options?

Currently, the iPhone SE comes in space gray, silver, gold, and rose gold, which are all the standard iPhone colors in existence. The only thing we're missing is jet black and (Product) RED. I'm not sure Apple will put the extra time and effort into adding jet black to the lineup. (Product) RED, however, is possible as the color variation is usually attached to an awareness campaign. We haven't seen a (Product) RED iPhone SE yet, but I could see the possibility. What about the specs?

If there's anything that's almost a sure thing in the speculative world of whether an iPhone SE 2 will happen or not, it's the upgrade to the guts. No matter what the design, size, or features, if an iPhone SE 2 exists, it'll probably get a spec bump. Rumors abound that the iPhone SE 2 will get the A10 chipset and continue to have 2GB or RAM with a 32 and 128GB storage tier. The battery might get upgraded to 1700 mAh (up from 1624 mAh), and though the rear camera will have the same 12 mp spec, the front-facing camera will supposedly get upgraded to 5 mp What about the headphone jack?

Will Apple replace the 3.5mm headphone jack that currently exists on the iPhone SE? If Apple doesn't make any changes to the casing of the 4-inch iPhone, we'll probably continue to get the 3.5mm plug. Why go out of their way to change it if it's already there? If, however, the iPhone SE design changes, there is a good chance the 3.5mm headphone jack will disappear, being replaced with Lightning port audio and Bluetooth support. How about wireless charging?