Want to upgrade to the latest iPhone each year and get Apple Care+ coverage on your purchase? Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program is a great way to get just that!
If you're anything like literally all of us here at iMore, you want the latest, greatest iPhone as soon as you can get your hands on it. For the longest time, you had to sign up for upgrade plans through your carrier. However, Apple offers a leasing program of sorts through the iPhone Upgrade Program, which lets you spread the cost of an unlocked iPhone over 24 months and upgrade to a new device (with trade-in) after making 12 payments.
The program is intended to be a simple, quick way to secure a new, unlocked iPhone every year and insure the device with Apple's AppleCare+ protection program. If the iPhone Upgrade Program sounds like something you'd want to take advantage of, this guide will help you figure out everything you need to know!
Considering joining Apple's new iPhone Upgrade Program when you pick up your next iPhone? Here's everything you need to know about the program before signing up.
If you have an appointment with an Apple specialist to upgrade, there are a couple of things you should get ready to take with you to your appointment.
If you enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program a year ago when you purchased your iPhone, you are eligible to upgrade to the latest model. Here's how!
Just so everyone knows, once you give them your phone at the beginning of the transaction, you can choose to do another IUP loan or change to carrier financing. Or just walk away and they still pay off the old loan.
The biggest problem I have with this program is that it requires you have postpaid service with a major carrier. Those of us with prepaid, MVNO, or business accounts need not apply. Mega-stupid in my opinion.
That was my biggest gripe with it too. I wanted to get the iPhone 7 on this plan and use it with Cricket Wireless (even paying iPhone monthly charges would still total less than what I'm paying with Verizon for one line). But, Apple locked it into the big 4 networks. So, it's either pay for it outright, or pay even more for it by sticking with Verizon.
Thanks for the heads up,i won;t be doing it now.