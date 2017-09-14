Want to upgrade to the latest iPhone each year and get Apple Care+ coverage on your purchase? Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program is a great way to get just that!

If you're anything like literally all of us here at iMore, you want the latest, greatest iPhone as soon as you can get your hands on it. For the longest time, you had to sign up for upgrade plans through your carrier. However, Apple offers a leasing program of sorts through the iPhone Upgrade Program, which lets you spread the cost of an unlocked iPhone over 24 months and upgrade to a new device (with trade-in) after making 12 payments.

The program is intended to be a simple, quick way to secure a new, unlocked iPhone every year and insure the device with Apple's AppleCare+ protection program. If the iPhone Upgrade Program sounds like something you'd want to take advantage of, this guide will help you figure out everything you need to know!

iPhone Upgrade Program FAQ: Everything you need to know

Considering joining Apple's new iPhone Upgrade Program when you pick up your next iPhone? Here's everything you need to know about the program before signing up.

How to prepare for your iPhone Upgrade Program appointment

If you have an appointment with an Apple specialist to upgrade, there are a couple of things you should get ready to take with you to your appointment.

How to upgrade to a new iPhone if you are on the iPhone Upgrade Program

If you enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program a year ago when you purchased your iPhone, you are eligible to upgrade to the latest model. Here's how!

