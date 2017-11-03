If you just got your first iPhone, Welcome to the Apple ecosystem. We're here to help!
Whether you just bought the brand new iPhone X, the iPhone 8, or an older version of Apple's flagship phone, there are a few steps you have to take to get set up and start using your iPhone. We take you through the process starting with "Hello," and have user guides for some of Apple's built-in apps, like Messages, FaceTime, Mail, and more. Plus, find out how to get apps, games, movies, music, and books right on your iPhone.
If this is your first Apple device, congratulation and welcome to the family. Here's everything you need to know to get set up and start using your new iPhone.
How to set up your new iPhone
Right out of the box, your brand new iPhone is ready for you to set up. You'll be greeted with a friendly "Hello." From there, you'll be able to set up your iPhone as brand new or transfer your data from another phone, even an Android or Windows phone. Don't worry, we'll walk you through everything.
- How to set up your new iPhone X
- How to set up your new iPhone 8
- Everything you lose when starting fresh on iPhone
- How to transfer data from your old phone to your new iPhone
- How to pair your Apple Watch to a new iPhone
How to set up mail, contacts, and calendar on your new iPhone
Whether you're using Apple's domain email or a third-party email service like Gmail or Outlook, you can integrate your account with your iPhone and bake it right into everything you use it for. Same goes for importing your contacts and calendars from other services.
Familiarize yourself with the basics
Once your iPhone is set up, you're going to want to play around with all of its features. We've got some guides to help you through some of the most commonly used features on your new iPhone.
- What's new in iOS
- Everything you need to know about the Home screen
- All the things you can do on your iPhone while it's locked
- How to set up and use Control Center
- How to set up and use "Hey Siri"
- How to set up and use Touch ID
- How to set up and use Face ID on iPhone X
- How to use Apple Pay
- How to use 3D Touch
- How to adjust your iPhone settings
- How to use the camera on your iPhone
- How to take a screenshot on your iPhone
The built-in Apple apps you're definitely going to want to use
Apple has a handful of built-in apps that are integral to using your iPhone, like Apple's iMessage instant messaging app, the video chat app, FaceTime, the Calendar app, and a few more. We're going to list the most important and useful ones right here, but you can search through our vast collection of ultimate guides for more.
- How to use iMessages
- How to use Photos
- How to use Mail
- How to use Maps
- How to use Calendar
- How to use Reminders
- How to use Music
- How to use Contacts
- How to use Health
Apps, games, movies, and books are waiting for you
Your iPhone is a solid and useful piece of hardware, right out of the box, but the real fun comes with the Apple ecosystem, which includes music, movies, eBooks, apps, and games. It's like having the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, but even better because you can use it for entertainment, too!
Need more help with your new iPhone?
There's a lot to uncover with your new iPhone. Half the fun is finding it on your own. The other half is getting help from someone that knows the tips, tricks, and hidden secrets of the iPhone. Bookmark our Help and How-to page and check back often. You can also ask for help in our iMore forums. Our readers are the best around and love to help new iPhone owners.
Reader comments
Beginner's guide: How to set up and start using your new iPhone