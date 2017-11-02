How do you pay with Apple Pay in stores and on your iPhone X? With the Side button and Face ID!

Apple Pay on iPhone X works just like Apple Pay on any iPhone — with two exceptions. First, the Home button is gone so you now use the Side button to bring it up. Second, Touch ID is gone so you now use Face ID to authorize it. Depending on your workflow, that's either going to be almost no change for you... or a pretty big change. Here's how it works!

How do you pay with Apple Pay on iPhone X at retail?

Using Apple Pay on iPhone X at retail stores like coffee shops, pharmacies, fast food outlets, etc. is very similar to using it on any other iPhone. You simply need to substitute the Side button for the Home button, and Face ID for Touch ID.

Double click the Side button to bring up Apple Pay. Look at your iPhone X to authenticate with Face ID. Switch cards if you want to use one other than your default. Tap your iPhone X to the pay terminal. (Or just bring it close.)

From that point on, everything is processed the same.

Can you tap the terminal first and then use Face ID to authorize Apple Pay on iPhone X?

No. If you tap the terminal first you'll still get the interface hint asking you to double-click the Side button twice to initiate Apple Pay. That's to establish intent.

Otherwise, someone with a skimmer or beacon could walk around trying to trick you into a transaction or data capture while you're looking at your phone.

If you're used to tapping the terminal first then authorizing with Touch ID to save yourself a double-click, you'll have to switch to the double-click first method. Yeah. Ugh.

(I've always and only used the double-click first method, previously with the Home button, now with Side. If you're like me, there'll be no change in pay flow.)

How do you pay with Apple Pay on iPhone X on-device?

Apple Pay in-app or on the web is similar as well, though the experience can and will vary slightly from app to app and site to site.

Add your item(s) and go to your bag/checkout. Tap the Buy with Apple Pay button and/or Apple Pay Pay button. Double Click the Side button. Look at your iPhone X to authenticate with Face ID.

From that point on, everything is processed the same.

How do you pay with Apple Pay on iPhone X if Face ID can't recognize you?

If, for whatever reason, Face ID can't authenticate you:

Tap Pay with Passcode. Enter your Passcode Tap your iPhone X to the pay terminal. (Or just bring it close.)

Any Apple Pay on iPhone X questions?

If you have any comments, questions, or tips on using Apple Pay on iPhone X, drop them in the comments below!