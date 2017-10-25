Should you get AppleCare+ or insurance for your iPhone?

Do you need AppleCare+, insurance, or something else to protect your new iPhone X or iPhone 8? Here's the deal! If you buy a new iPhone X or iPhone 8, you may want to protect that investment. Everyone from Apple to carriers and big-box retailers to credit card companies offer some type of protection plan or extended warranty on purchases. AppleCare+ is comprehensive — and included in the iPhone Upgrade Program — but you might have loyalty programs or even credit card offers that provide at least some coverage for less. Here are some options!

AppleCare vs. AppleCare+

Every iPhone you purchase, whether it's sold by Apple or another retailer, comes with a 1-year limited warranty called AppleCare . This coverage costs you nothing and is automatically activated the day you purchase your iPhone. Here's what it offers: 1-year limited warranty against defects

90 days complimentary phone support The basic version of AppleCare, however, does not protect against any kind of accidental damage. That's where AppleCare+ comes into play. AppleCare+ costs an additional $129 for iPhone 8 and previous models, and $199 for iPhone X, and must be purchased either at the same time, or within 60 days of purchasing your iPhone. It will extend the standard one year warranty to two years and give you phone support for those full two years — as opposed to the 90 days after purchase that comes standard. That means if you ever run into an issue with your iPhone, you can dial 1-800-MY-APPLE and ask for AppleCare, or you can call 1-800-APL-CARE directly. What's more, if you break your iPhone or drop it in water, you've got some additional options: AppleCare+ gives you two incidents where, for a $29 deductible per screen or $99 deductible for other damage, you can exchange your broken iPhone for a replacement on the spot. The only thing AppleCare+ does not protect you against is theft or loss. Of course, to get the most value out of AppleCare+, it helps if you live close to an Apple Retail Store. If not, you'll need to mail your iPhone out to get it serviced. Unless you have a backup phone laying around, going without for a prolonged period could be problematic for many. Best Buy will also let you add AppleCare+, including on a monthly $7.99 installment plan. See at Apple

SquareTrade insurance SquareTrade offers warranties similar to AppleCare, but are not affiliated with or licensed by Apple. SquareTrade covers you for drops, spills, and malfunctions, and while the company doesn't have retail outlets for in-store fixes, it does offer free two-way shipping. 2-year and 3-year plans for $129 and $159 respectively. All of them automatically renew for $69 a year thereafter. There's a $25-$99 deductible on claims, depending on what it's for. On top of accident coverage, SquareTrade will also reimburse you for Genius Bar appointments, offers next day replacements, and even covers same day repairs through local service shops in your area. This alone can make it appealing to people that don't live near an Apple Store but may travel near them on occaision. See at SquareTrade Credit Card benefits