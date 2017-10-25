Should you buy iPhone X? Here's how to decide! iPhone X is the most advanced iPhone Apple has ever produced. It has a big screen and long battery life without the big bezels that previously went with it, Apple's first OLED display, a TrueDepth camera with Face ID, attention awareness, face tracking, and Animoji, an optically stabilized f/2.4 telephoto lens, and gesture navigation. But it all comes with a price — $999 to start. While iPhone X might be for some people it won't yet be for everyone. So, is it for you? How to sell your old phone

Same: Not different While iPhone X has many new and different features it all shares a lot in common with the other new iPhone Apple released this year — iPhone 8. That includes: A11 Bionic chipset.

Water-resistance.

Qi-standard wireless charging.

LTE Advanced, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS If you want any of those features, you're good with either iPhone X or iPhone 8. You can even find some of them on the previous generation iPhone 7. When it comes to choosing whether or not to upgrade or crossgrade to iPhone X, there are other features you need to consider. Size: Plus screen in non-plus package

Turns out, people never wanted smaller screens. They wanted smaller casings. That's what iPhone X delivers. It has a 5.8-inch display (if you extrapolate the corners). That compares to 5.5-inches on iPhone Plus and 4.7-inches on iPhone. That's contained in a casing that's only slightly bigger than the regular iPhone and nowhere nearly as big as iPhone Plus. You essentially get an iPhone Plus-sized screen in a regular iPhone-sized body. In terms of behavior, though, iPhone X acts like a regular iPhone, not a Plus. So you don't get landscape Home screen, for example, or some of the other iPad-style layouts unique to iPhone Plus. If you want the biggest screen possible in the smallest phone possible, get iPhone X.

If you like rotating iPhone Plus into a mini iPad, stick with iPhone 8 or earlier.

Display: Super Retina OLED iPhone X is poised to have the best display Apple has ever shipped. It uses OLED technology, but from a different source and with a different implementation than Google's Pixel 2 XL, so it won't have the same problems. OLED isn't as mature a technology as LCD and there are some things to be aware of, including its use of a diamond pixel arrangement rather than the RGB stripe of LCD. That means you can't directly compare resolutions between devices. That said, it looks like Apple has done everything right when it comes to getting the most out of OLED. So, if you already like the iPhone's display, you'll probably love it with higher dynamic range on iPhone X. If you're ready for everything great about OLED and Apple coming together, get iPhone X.

If you don't think even Apple OLED is ready for primetime, stick with iPhone 8 or earlier. Notch: Owning the iPhone X 🤘

Apple wanted an edge-to-edge display for iPhone X but still had to include a front-facing camera module. Rather than sacrificing edge-to-edge completely the way some competing vendors have done, Apple chose to keep the corners and cut around the camera. The result: Horns. The extra space is not only used to make the display as open and expansive as possible, but to contain push status icons to the periphery the way Apple Watch does tiny complications. People inside Apple who've been using iPhone X for a while seem to love them. People on Twitter who've just seen pictures, not so much. If you embrace the notch and the extra screen space it affords, get iPhone X.

If you prefer your bezels straighter and slightly less deleted, stick with iPhone 8 or earlier.