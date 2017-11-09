Apple will be issuing a software update to address reports of temporary unresponsiveness when iPhone X jumps into the cold.

Following a Reddit thread involving iPhone X owners who noted their displays were non-responsive in cold weather, Apple has sent out the following statement:

We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment," an Apple spokesperson told iMore. "After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update.

I've been using my iPhone X during late-night walks in frigid Montreal weather all week and haven't been able to reproduce the issue.

5°c/41°f in MTL. #iPhoneX worked fine, even after my fingers went numb. Will keep testing as it gets colder. https://t.co/8Ji12iBnLL pic.twitter.com/cueygt7d15 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) November 9, 2017

Responses to my tweet show that many but not all people have had the same experience. If even a small percentage of Apple's massive customer base is having the problem, though, it's something Apple can address.

That the company can do so via a software update, likely because of the incredibly tight integration and control Apple has over the full stack of its products, including iPhone X, is great news and super convenient for all involved.

It's getting colder here, at the doorstep to Hoth, and I'll keep testing. Meanwhile, if you're in a cold climate, let me know how iPhone X is working for you.