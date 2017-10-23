Should you get the Silver or Space Gray iPhone X? Here's how to pick the perfect color for you!
There's no gold or rose gold. No jet black or (Product) RED. You can have iPhone X in any color you want — as long as it's silver or space gray. If even two choices are too many and you're on the fence about which iPhone X color to buy, here's what you should consider!
Since iPhone 4 Apple has been offering two different colored face plates on iPhone: black and white. While iPhone X has almost no face plate, it does have a TrueDepth camera module that cuts down into the top front of the display. And, regardless of whether you get the white or space gray iPhone X, all those modules are black.
So, there's no need to worry about making sure the face plate is black so it doesn't distract from your movies or games, or white so that it blends into your sites or pages.
No matter which iPhone X you get, the fronts are all the same.
With iPhone X, Apple has returned to glass for the back plates. That's something the company hasn't done since iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s. What's more, the silver iPhone has a white glass backplate.
We've all learned to be deeply anxious when we wear white clothes or have white furniture or carpets because of stains or discoloration. My iPhone 4 still looks as clean and crisp as the day I bought it in 2011. All the subsequent iPhones I've bought with white faceplates have stayed every bit as bright.
- If you're worried about an iPhone with a white backplate staining or discoloring, stop. It'll be fine.
- If even the idea gives you anxiety, then stick with space gray.
iPhone X has a glass front and back surrounded by stainless steel bands. The silver iPhone has shiny stainless steel bands. Very, very shiny. It looks something like the original iPhone's chrome bands. So. Shiny.
The space gray iPhone has much darker, vapor coated bands. They're not as dark as the diamond-like carbon (DLC) on the space black Apple Watch, but they're similar.
Glass can crack and shatter, though Apple has worked incredibly closely with Corning to make the toughest glass possible. Stainless steel can also scratch, though the silver may be less noticeable and the vapor coating on the space black may be less susceptible.
At a certain point, though, technology wears. Just look at the Millenium Falcon. The only thing that really prevents it is a case.
- If you're worried about seeing scratches, the silver iPhone X will make them less noticeable.
- If you're worried about getting scratches, the space black iPhone X might be a little more resilient.
Cases closed
If you're the type of person who immediately locks your new iPhone up in a heavy-duty case or wallet, you might think the color doesn't matter so much. Fair enough.
Most cases will still show some of the color though, be it the Apple logo on the back or the ports on the bottom. In other words, even if you're wearing a blazer your shit still matters.
Cases can absolutely be used to change up a look, but you should still be happy with the basic look. Choose a color you love, then add a case you love to complete it.
- If you want your case to "pop", a space gray iPhone X will let the accessory be the star.
- If you want your case to complement or fade away, a silver iPhone X will share the stage.
Who should get the space gray iPhone X?
If you want a color that won't distract you when you game or watch video, that's a little tougher, even if it does show wear and tear a little more when it gets it, that's closer to timeless even if it's also more reserved, then get the space gray iPhone X.
It's the little black shirt or dress of phones, and it's the classic for a reason.
Who should get the silver iPhone X?
If you want a color that isn't so dark but still doesn't call a lot of attention to itself, and that doesn't show scuffs and scrapes as much, then get the silver and white iPhone X.
It's the closest Apple has come to duplicating the look and emotion of the original.
Still undecided?
If you're still not sure about which color you should get, jump into our iPhone forums and the best community on the web will happily help you out.
At the end of the day, the only real answer is this — get the color you like best. Nothing else matters. Just close your eyes, picture your iPhone in your hand, and pay attention to what color you're picturing. Then buy that. And if you change your mind later, you can get a case.
Once you've decided, tell me — which one are you getting?
Reader comments
Which iPhone X color should you buy: Silver or Space Gray?
Rene - if I’m able to pre-order, I’m planning on snagging the silver model. I’m not worried about issues with the color, and I think it’s classy looking.
I tend to run in spurts - jet black iPhone now and space grey iPad Pro. Just something about the look of white on the X calling my name.