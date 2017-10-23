Face facts

Since iPhone 4 Apple has been offering two different colored face plates on iPhone: black and white. While iPhone X has almost no face plate, it does have a TrueDepth camera module that cuts down into the top front of the display. And, regardless of whether you get the white or space gray iPhone X, all those modules are black. So, there's no need to worry about making sure the face plate is black so it doesn't distract from your movies or games, or white so that it blends into your sites or pages. No matter which iPhone X you get, the fronts are all the same.

Discoloration doubts

With iPhone X, Apple has returned to glass for the back plates. That's something the company hasn't done since iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s. What's more, the silver iPhone has a white glass backplate. We've all learned to be deeply anxious when we wear white clothes or have white furniture or carpets because of stains or discoloration. My iPhone 4 still looks as clean and crisp as the day I bought it in 2011. All the subsequent iPhones I've bought with white faceplates have stayed every bit as bright. If you're worried about an iPhone with a white backplate staining or discoloring, stop. It'll be fine.

If even the idea gives you anxiety, then stick with space gray.

Withstanding wear