Less than 10 years ago, motion capture technology — the good stuff, I mean — cost an arm and a leg.

For a studio of use this tech to create characters on the big screen, bring life to video game characters, or anything in between, was ridiculously expensive, time consuming, and difficult.

Now it seems like those woes are a thing in the past after a tweet from Darshan Shankar, the founder of Big Screen VR, pointed out the amazing work being done by KNL Studio for their game Bebylon Battle Royale.

With the help of an iPhone X, and some standard motion capture technology, the user was able to dance, sing, talk, emote, and bring life into the shirtless baby rapper gnome thing on screen.

