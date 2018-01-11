Less than 10 years ago, motion capture technology — the good stuff, I mean — cost an arm and a leg.
For a studio of use this tech to create characters on the big screen, bring life to video game characters, or anything in between, was ridiculously expensive, time consuming, and difficult.
Now it seems like those woes are a thing in the past after a tweet from Darshan Shankar, the founder of Big Screen VR, pointed out the amazing work being done by KNL Studio for their game Bebylon Battle Royale.
Just a couple years ago, achieving this fidelity of facial & body mocap would cost a studio millions of dollars— Darshan Shankar (@DShankar) January 11, 2018
Today all you need are commodity body trackers and an iPhoneX (facial)
Amazing work @KNLstudio pic.twitter.com/JnYnjcaMSf
With the help of an iPhone X, and some standard motion capture technology, the user was able to dance, sing, talk, emote, and bring life into the shirtless baby rapper gnome thing on screen.
And saying the internet is excited is an understatement:
Wow that's amazing! How's it look on the rigging side? I guess the capture devices come with skeletons they map to?— Jonathan Howard (@staringispolite) January 11, 2018
What do you think?
Are you a big fan of programs and features like this that are being made more and more readily available for the public at a super reasonable cost, or is this kind of tech a novelty and a flash in the pan to you?
