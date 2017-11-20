Ever since the iPhone X came out, almost everyone under the sun has been fixated on one thing: the camera.

Is the quality as good as a DSLR? Will you no longer have to tote around your Canon or Nikon to a photoshoot? Will there be cool lenses to add on to your iPhone X to take your mobile photography even further? (That's mainly a question I'm asking, though…)

Well, okay, for the sake of transparency, no — your iPhone X will not be able to replace your DSLR, but as the people at CNET discovered, you can get photos that are really, really close.