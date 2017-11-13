For the quirky, the cheeky, and the eccentric, Halloween is the best time of the year. For the curious, the cutting edge, and the tech fans, it also tends to mean the release of Apple's latest iPhone. (Josh Raab, Time Magazine)
What better way to test out the true capabilities of the iPhone X's stunning new camera then taking to the streets of New York and capturing the year's most colorful display of eccentricness and weirdness?!
Halloween 2017 was the perfect time for Time Magazine photographer Delphine Diallo to head to the village and capture photos and videos of all the October 31st her iPhone X could handle.
The iPhone X's wide-angle and telephoto lenses both shoot 12 megapixel images. The wide angle lens will allow for an f/1.8 aperture, while the telephoto lens will have an f/2.4 aperture. Dual optical image optimization, meanwhile, will reduce motion blur. (Josh Raab, Time Magazine)
The iPhone X also comes with new improvements to Apple's Portrait Mode, which isolates a picture's subject and artificially blurs the background, mimicking high-end cameras. A new feature called Portrait Lighting imitates studio lighting setups, with options for contour lighting, stage lighting and more. The lighting effects can be applied either while taking an image or after the fact. (Josh Raab, Time Magazine)
