iMore goes hands on with Apple's newly announced iPhone X!
We got our hands on Apple's hot-off-the-presses iPhone X and took its features for a spin. Check out the video for our first impressions of Face ID, Portrait Lighting, Animoji, and loads more!
Be sure to check out all our coverage of Apple's iPhone X event and stay posted for more thoughts and impressions!
Reader comments
"Super retina" yeah ok. Glad to see they finally stepped up the resolution.
It looks cool, but I’m not
Sure how I feel about the screen “ears” on the top corners. Seems odd when watching video in landscape mode.
They have made it so that the "ears" do not show in landscape mode for videos. I believe they'll be blacked out to match the notch so that the left side will be level.
I'm sure little girls will enjoy the animoji. I'm not sold on anything else about the X.