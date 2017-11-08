By this point, you probably know that the iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever offered — and you might also have heard that it's the best iPhone the company has ever made. Both of these things are true. The question, then, asks itself: is Apple's best phone actually worth a thousand dollars?
I'm not one for keeping folks in suspense — and I've got a pretty good idea you've also read the headline — so I'm just gonna come right out and say it: no. I've flown from one side of this gadget world to the other, and I've seen a lot of crazy devices. But I've never seen anything to make me believe that any smartphone is worth crossing the four-figure barrier for. Not yet, at least.
The crazy thing about the iPhone X, though? It's such a beautiful piece of technology that I want it to be worth what Apple's asking. And to those who say "damn the torpedoes" and open their wallets for this thing, I'm happy to report that you're getting a helluva phone for the price ... even if it doesn't pack a fast-charger in the box. For the details, dive on into MrMobile's iPhone X review, and then be sure to check out Rene's insanely detailed iPhone X review here at iMore so you get the full report on all the stuff I left out!
Reader comments
I would have to somewhat disagree with the front facing camera. It works very well for me in portrait mode. Also I know it is a gimmick but the Animojis are awesome while being silly too.
Thanks for a good and honest review. Though I do like the iOS ecosystem I too cannot bring myself to spend over $1000 base price (with tax) on an iPhone. Last year I bought the iPhone 7 Plus and I will be sticking to that for now. If Apple continues to offer phones in this price range I am pretty much priced out of their market. When I paid $849 last year I thought that alot and said that would be my max. I haven't changed my mind on that. You shouldn't have to pay that much to get a quality phone. Rather than even the 8 Plus, I recommend the 7 Plus which is still a great phone and will be for a few years to come.
I’m so confused about people complaining on price there are programs out there so you don’t have to spend that cost . You can also sell your old phone like I did for 500.00 dollars to soften the blow.
But most of all what good phone is not at least 800 dollars google is 700 Samsung Note is 950.00 . The first iPhone was 500.00 with inflation that’s about the same . People waste money on stuff all the time if you are a heavy user it’s worth the price if your someone who doesn’t really use it then it’s a waste. People spend 3000 on a refrigerator that uses apps not something you need but they spend it
Those programs do not decrease the cost, they increase it. If you can't afford an amount all at once you shouldn't afford it over time either. Just ask your accountant.
Value is subjective - this record breaking price may be worth it to some and not to others.
Most of those programs actually don't increase or decrease just take the cost and spread it out.
Apple's program forces you to buy AppleCare+. Phone plans usually require a contract and have minimum monthly plan costs so you have to pay more than your current plan. Anything else will usually have interest.
It's not the price, it's the value for that price. I paid over 2K for my retina 5K iMac and would do it again because I find value in it. Similarly, I am hanging on to my iPad Air 2 because for what I use it for still not only works fine, but great. I neither see value in upgrading my iPhone 7 Plus to the iPhone 8 Plus or in upgrading to the iPhone X but that is just me. I haven't yet found and app I use which lags all that significantly.
I've been an iPhone guy since the beginning but have been content to sit out the latest model and save myself (and the tax man) thousands over those many years by buying used.
As tempting as the X is, this is year is no exception. While the value prop of the 6S and 7 at their new prices weren't enough to justify an upgrade from my 6, a used 7 ticks all the boxes I need for 1/3 the price of an X.
Patience is a virtue whose value can be calculated in dollars.