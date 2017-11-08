A Smart Battery case for iPhone X would take its already impressive battery life to the next level, while only adding extra bulk when and if you absolutely needed it. Gimme.
Through the miracles of hyper-efficient technology and hyper-aggressive power management, iPhone X gets roughly the same battery life as iPhone Plus despite being only about the size of the regular iPhone. Yet I want more. I need more.
Everything from Instagram to Snapchat, Pokémon Go to ARKit apps — which light up the screen, the radios, and location services — gobble up power faster than ever before.
You can make iPhones thicker, but then they're heavier and harder to hold up for long periods of time, all the time. And if you can't use your iPhone for as long as you want, who cares how much battery life it has? Unless, of course, that extra thickness and weight can be put on and taken off only when and if you really need it.
The really smart battery
One of my favorite Apple products of the last few years is the Smart Battery case. A lot of customers and even reviewers completely underestimated it at first. They couldn't see past the hump being hella ugly and the "milliamp cost" messing with their pricing preconceptions.
Previous battery cases were a mixed blessing. They often reduced radio reception, forcing the phone to amp up its radios just to maintain a signal, and burning power just as it was trying to recharge. The Smart Battery Case cut the sides away, leaving the hump, so as not to interfere, and then added a signal booster to improve reception and prevent the drain so the battery could focus on charging.
Likewise, many battery cases would put iOS into plugged-in mode where, with the expectation of unlimited power, it would turn on networking to download content updates, sync large amounts of data, stop worrying about race-to-sleep, and more. The Smart Battery Case would insist iOS stay in mobile mode so that none of those extra activities would fire, and none of their extra power demands would affect charging.
It all added up to Smart Battery case the best way to add extra power to your iPhone. The hump was form-over-function and "milliamp efficiency" the critical stat.
Whenever I went out with iPhone 6s or iPhone 7, I had the Smart Battery case with me. It got me through travel, where lousy airport reception and roaming would otherwise shred my battery life, and conferences and shows where there was often no time to plug in.
The case for X
I've been using iPhone X for over a week now and it's been a champ, even under the grueling load of reviewing and writing about its every new flaw and feature. It manages to last almost as long as my iPhone Plus of yore but fits in my hand and pocket like the regular sized iPhone. It's blissful.
Because it's only about the size of a regular iPhone, it's made me wonder what already iPhone Plus level battery life would be like... with a Smart Battery Case option to go with it?
And what would a Smart Battery Case be like... in the age of inductively charging iPhones?
You can get a battery pack for iPhone X right now if you want one, and third-party battery cases are right around the corner. But a Smart Battery Case for iPhone X, with all the technology Apple could put into it? That would truly make iPhone X the ultimate road-and-air-warrior, AR gaming device. Screen on, data on, GPS on — it would fear no red icon.
I don't know if Apple has a Smart Battery Case for iPhone X on the roadmap or not. But I know I'd love it.
Reader comments
Why I'd love a Smart Battery Case for iPhone X
After having the plus these past few years and being jealous of my wife's 6s Smart Battery Case I was hoping Apple would release one alongside the X. If I remember correctly the original smart battery case came out of nowhere closer to the holidays so MAYBE Apple will do the same this year? I highly doubt it but I can dream.
I'm pretty sure this would prevent inductive charging from working.
And be ugly.
There are battery cases that permit wireless charging.
By having their own inductive charging loop and circuit, you mean? See below.
They would just build in the inductive charging to the case, too.
Not only would that negate the point of having it built into the phone, but you'd be paying extra for it.
Being a former 6 and 7 (non-plus) owner, I used the Smart Battery case only when I go on vacation where I am pounding the device for video, photos, GPS, etc, when I am out all day and no charging available. Even with my X, which is most certainly an improvement on the non-plus models, I would still like the ability to keep my device charged with that extra juice the pack offers without having to carry an extra charging pack. I would tend to think, if Apple offers a specific X battery case, I would assume it would support Qi charging.
I'd friggin love an Apple Smart Battery Case for my X, too. The Mophie ChargeForce cases look pretty great but none are made for the X. I also want wireless magnetic vent-mounted charging for my car. I'm thinking of going with the Pitaka MagCase and MagMount Qi for this.
The Smart Battery Case is one of the ugliest products Apple has ever created, with the fiddly lightning pass through connector and flimsy hinge points on the success being particularly awful. If they were to make an X battery case, I fit would hope it would be like the ones Samsung makes for its Galaxy range that charge via the inductive coil.
I think they'd definitely make it charge via inductive, especially with the AirPower mat coming out in the near future. I'd agree that the Smart Battery Case wasn't particularly pretty, although it didn't offend my aesthetic sensibilities. I was kind of surprised by it when it first came out, because it seemed to be an instance of Apple prioritizing function over form.
I would anticipate a whole line of AirPower capable accessories coming. Maybe that is when. It will be Qi plus the Apple only things. Would actually love one for my 8 Plus, too.