Should you get the 64GB or 256GB iPhone X or iPhone 8? Here's how to pick the perfect storage capacity for you! If all you do is text, stream, and access web portals, you'll probably be able to live on 64GB. If you shoot 4K 60 fps video, download all your media, and want tons of apps, 256GB will likely be the only option. Either way, you're going to want to choose the best iPhone X or iPhone 8 storage capacity to fit your needs. Here's what you need to consider!

Price per gigabyte breakdowns Many products are segmented from entry level to standard to premium. Appliances, gadgets, even food brands. Entry level gets you in the door and premium is for those who want or need more. Apple could segment iPhones based on processor speed or color but the company prefers storage size. It's easy for everyone to understand: More money buys you more storage. For iPhone X or iPhone 8, rather than the traditional three storage tiers, Apple is only offering two: iPhone X, full price: 64GB: $999 or $15.61 per GB

256GB: $1149 or $4.49 per GB iPhone 8 Plus, full price: 64GB: $799 or $12.48 per GB

256GB: $949 or $3.71 per GB iPhone 8, full price: 64GB: $699 or $10.92 per GB

256GB: $849 or $3.32 per GB So the lowest priced iPhones are just that, but the premium models give you far, far more gigabyte bang for your buck. If you can't afford anything more, 64GB gets you in the door.

If you want the best value for your money, 256GB is it. Local vs. Cloud storage Apple's iCloud gives you free, unlimited storage for all your iTunes stuff. That includes iBooks, music, movies, TV shows, and apps. You also get 5GB of additional storage for backups, data, and photos. You can purchase more iCloud storage if you need it, and Apple has just dropped expanded their paid tiers: 5GB - Free

50GB: $0.99/month

200GB: $2.99/month

2TB: $9.99/month iCloud integrates with iOS and macOS and otherwise keeps all your stuff connected and collected. Thanks to some really intelligent nearline management, iCloud can help make sure you're recent and frequently accessed content is instantly available, and your older and infrequently accessed content is only a tap and a download away when you need it. If you prefer other solutions, there's also built-in storage provider support for Dropbox, One Drive, Google Drive, and more. They also all tie right into the iOS 11 Files app. The Cloud still can't take the place of lots of on-device storage — you can't shoot 4K video straight to the cloud, for example — but it can help you get the most of what you have. If you use a lot of cloud services you may be able to eek the most out of 32GB.

If you don't use or like the cloud, you'll want to stick with 256GB. Photos and videos

iPhone X and iPhone 8 don't just shoot 4K video — it can shoot 4K video at 60 fps. If that's something that interests you, be aware it will chew through a ton of local storage and fast. iCloud Photo Library can help nearline a lot of that for you, but then you have to pay for iCloud Photo Library. Other services and even offloading to your PC can free up storage but it's a chore you'll have to keep doing whenever you shoot, and you might still run out of space if you shoot a lot between offloads. If you hardly ever shoot photos or video, 32GB may do you.

If you shoot a ton of photos, and especially video, you'll want 256GB.

Apps and Games Thanks to new technologies like app thinning — asset slicing, on-demand resources, and bitcode — Apple and developers can do a lot to keep apps and games slim and trim. Effectively that means not downloading anything they don't need to download onto your iPhone, unless and until they need to download it. iOS 11 will even offload apps and games you haven't used in a while. Still, not every app lends itself to significant thinning. So, if you download a ton of games or apps with a lot of graphics and video — hello Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! — you can still use up a lot of storage. If you keep your iPhone light on apps and games, you might be able to get away with 64GB.

