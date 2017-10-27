Rogers reveals 'tremendous customer excitement for iPhone X' while Apple says 'customer demand is off the charts'.

I stayed up until 3 a.m. eastern to preorder iPhone X, Apple's next-generation ultra-mobile, ultra-portable computing platform. I got in just as the Apple Store app spun back up and was able to secure an in-store pickup for launch day, November 3. Just 40 min. later shipping was already pushed out to 3-4 weeks. An hour and 40 minutes later, 5-6 weeks.

Demand was high, which isn't surprising given how much technology Apple is packing into iPhone X, including an edge-to-edge OLED display and TrueDepth camera system with Face ID, portrait mode selfies, face tracking for AR, and Animoji. It's impossible to know how high, absent numbers from Apple, but there are a couple indicators we can look at.

From Axios:

"We're seeing tremendous customer excitement for iPhone X with strong customer pre-orders," Executive VP Raj Doshi, said in a statement to Axios. "We're also seeing good demand for the iPhone 8. We expect the two together will be very popular with our customers this holiday season with iPhone 8 being a major contributor."

Anecdotally, interest in iPhone X is high, given iPhone 8 launched with a head start and at a slightly lower price point.

Are you getting #iPhoneX? [Poll: Use Twitter app or web 🤓] — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 27, 2017

Customers, again anecdotally, also seem to be gravitating towards the highest end, largest capacity models of iPhone X as well.

Which #iphonex did you preorder? 🤘🤔 [Twitter Poll] — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 27, 2017

All Apple has shared so far is that demand is "off the charts":

We are thrilled to be taking orders for iPhone X, the future of the smartphone. We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts. We're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible. We will keep accepting orders online, and iPhone X will be available at Apple retail stores on Friday, November 3 starting at 8 a.m., as well as from our carrier and retailer partners around the world."

Come November 3, I fully expect to see old-school iPhone lineups return as well. I'll be there for my in-store pickup, but I think a lot of people will be there even earlier in hopes of scoring an iPhone X the moment the doors open.

For years now Apple has sold every iPhone the company could make at launch and for months thereafter. iPhone X is suspected to be in shorter than typical supply but, even at the higher price, it looks like demand isn't slowing down.