What's the difference between Apple's iPhone X and its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus?
Apple revealed two (technically three) new iPhones at its September iPhone event — the iPhone 8 series (iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus) and the full-screened, face-recognizing iPhone X. If you're planning on upgrading your iPhone but aren't quite sure which would be best for you, check out our video comparison! We break down the differences between the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series.
Which one will you get?
Did our video help you decide between these two phones? Are you going all out with iPhone X or sticking with the incremental upgrade of the iPhone 8 series? Sound off in the comments!
Reader comments
I will be sticking with my 6s Plus for now
Smart choice. There is a collective ‘maybe next year’ feeling with these placeholder phones.
I'll keep my 7 plus until next year, no reason to upgrade.