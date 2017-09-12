What's the difference between Apple's iPhone X and its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus?

Apple revealed two (technically three) new iPhones at its September iPhone event — the iPhone 8 series (iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus) and the full-screened, face-recognizing iPhone X. If you're planning on upgrading your iPhone but aren't quite sure which would be best for you, check out our video comparison! We break down the differences between the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series.