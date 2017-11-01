You probably don't need me to tell you that the iPhone X is the most exciting Apple product in years. And if you've read Rene Ritchie's insanely in-depth review, you probably don't need me to tell you much else about it, either. But I recently had my first chance to go hands-on with the iPhone X in a joint video session with Rene, during which I asked my Twitter followers to submit their most burning questions concerning "the phone with the horns."

What I got back was a mixture of curiosities. There were nervous Pixel-peepers worried about the display quality; skeptics wondering if FaceID is truly a replacement for TouchID; and hordes of home-button lovers asking how easy it is to adapt to the new gesture-based software. Curiously, not a one of them asked me about Animoji … but don't worry: I made an idiot out of myself on camera anyway. Just for you guys.

MrMobile's full iPhone X review is coming next week. For now, join me as I answer your most popular iPhone X questions – and be sure to subscribe so you don't miss more from MrMobile!