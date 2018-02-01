iPhone is a pocket camera, computer, and yes — communicator — all in one. It's Apple's most successful product and one of the most successful products of all time. Introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007, Apple has sold over a billion of them to date.
Current models include iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE. That's a lot of iPhones, with a lot of different features, at a lot of different price points. Here's how to sort them all out!
Our recommendation: The Best iPhone is the 256 GB iPhone X
What's next: iPhone 9 / iPhone XI rumor roundup
iPhone reviews
Buying your iPhone
If you haven't gotten an iPhone yet or you're looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, you have a lot to choose from. Apple not only sells the all-new iPhone X, but the updated iPhone 8, last year's iPhone 7, the lower-priced iPhone 6s, and the compact iPhone SE. If you're not sure which model is for you, or what color or capacity, or whether you should get AppleCare or not, here's everything you need to help you decide.
Using your iPhone
Once you have your new iPhone, you're going to want to set it up and get started using it. You can either set it up as a new phone, restore it from the backup of a previous iPhone, or move your data over from an old Android phone, Windows phone, or BlackBerry. Then the fun starts — everything in iOS is now available to you, from iMessage to the Camera, Apple Pay to the Safari web browser, Home automation to Health and fitness.
More for iPhone
Once you've got your iPhone and it's all set up, it's time to check out all the apps and accessories that can take it — and you! — to the next level!
- Best apps for iPhone
- Best games for iPhone
- Best accessories for iPhone X
- Best accessories for iPhone 8
- Best accessories for iPhone 7
- Best accessories for iPhone 6s
- Best accessories for iPhone SE
iPhone help and discussion
If you have any questions or need any help with your iPhone, jump into our forums:
- iPhone X help and discussion forum
- iPhone 8 help and discussion forum
- iPhone 7 help and discussion forum
- iPhone 6s help and discussion forum
- iPhone SE help and discussion forum
- Previous iPhone help and discussion forums
Updated January 2018: We've added links to all the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus content so you can find the latest information about the model you have quickly!