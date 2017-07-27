Apple has removed both the iPod nano and iPod shuffle from its website and its Apple Store app. While the company is still selling the iOS-powered iPod touch, the smaller, less expensive media players are nowhere to be found.

Apple hasn't offered a reason for the removal of either iPod at the time of this writing, though it would not be surprising if they stopped selling them altogether. Sales of dedicated music players, including iPods, have been declining for several years. Both the iPod nano and iPod shuffle were last refreshed in July 2015.

If you're looking to find an iPod nano or shuffle online, you can still do so at the following retailers: