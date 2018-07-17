The iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum is down to $229.99 as a Prime exclusive deal. This price is about $120 less than what it normally goes for.

The Eufy RoboVac 11 is also on sale for $159.99. That's a Prime Day deal and a good budget option.

The Roomba 671 is a relatively new entry in the iRobot lineup. So while it hasn't been around long to have a lot of huge sales, this is the first real direct price drop we have seen, it does have some modern features. It works with Amazon's Alexa for voice control and the iRobot Home app, which gives you freedom to schedule it from anywhere. The Roomba has a 3-stage cleaning system, intelligent sensors, and an auto-adjusting cleaning head to clean every surface and everything from small particles to pet hair to debris. The battery runs up to 90 minutes, then the Roomba will return to its dock automatically to recharge.

