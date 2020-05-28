Updated 3:40 PM ET: It looks like things at Amazon are getting back to normal. People on Twitter are reporting that the service is once again working for them, although Down Detector is still showing that many regions in the U.S. are still experiencing downtime errors.

As of 3:20pm EST, it appears that Amazon.com and Amazon's shopping apps are down for most users in the U.S.

UPDATE 3:28pm EST: Amazon's AWS, Amazon Music and Prime Video are down as well.

This story is still developing, and will be updated as we have more information.