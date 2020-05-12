Galaxy S20 Review Slack Greenmat DndSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Users across the world are unable to connect to Slack right now.
  • Slack's status dashboard shows the problem originated around 7:30 pm ET.
  • The company is now trying to fix the issue, but there's no timeline on when it will be resolved.

Slack is down right now, with users from all around the globe unable to connect to the service. The problem originated at around 7:30pm ET on May 12, and isn't limited to one region. I'm not able to log in to the service from India, with Slack returning a 503 error (service unavailable).

Slack's status dashboard details the outage: "Users are unable to connect to Slack. We are investigating and will provide an update shortly." The company posted an update that some users may be able to connect to the service, but that it is still investigating the issue:

Some customers may be seeing improvements, but we're still investigating the connectivity issues. We'll be back in 30 minutes with another update. Thank you for bearing with us.

Slack also took to Twitter to state that it is working on a fix:

There isn't a timeline as to when the issue will be fixed:

For the time being, you'll have to switch to email or use another mode of communication for remote work. We'll update this post once we have more details from Slack.