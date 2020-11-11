HelpstersSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • Sometimes we just need colorful puppets to make everything better.
  • Helpsters has a new ad on YouTube and its music will be with you for days.
  • Time to 'shake that fur.'

Helpsters is one of the Apple TV+ shows aimed squarely and kids and by all accounts, it's been well received. The puppet show has a new ad up on YouTube and, just like all the others, it features a catchy tune that will be with you for days.

'Shake that fur' sees our Helpsters do their thing to the aforementioned catchy ditty.

Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.

If shaking your fur is the kind of thing you're into and you want to check out more Helpsters musical fare, you can do just that on Apple TV+ right now. You'll need a subscription to the streaming service – or Apple One, for that matter – but that's a given, right?

Exclusive content

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.