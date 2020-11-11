What you need to know
- Sometimes we just need colorful puppets to make everything better.
- Helpsters has a new ad on YouTube and its music will be with you for days.
- Time to 'shake that fur.'
Helpsters is one of the Apple TV+ shows aimed squarely and kids and by all accounts, it's been well received. The puppet show has a new ad up on YouTube and, just like all the others, it features a catchy tune that will be with you for days.
'Shake that fur' sees our Helpsters do their thing to the aforementioned catchy ditty.
Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.
If shaking your fur is the kind of thing you're into and you want to check out more Helpsters musical fare, you can do just that on Apple TV+ right now. You'll need a subscription to the streaming service – or Apple One, for that matter – but that's a given, right?
