World Emoji Day kicks off on July 17, and in celebration of the event, Apple today shared details on new emoji that are coming to iOS devices "later this year" as part of the Unicode 11 emoji release. . (MacRumors )

Apple will be unveiling new Emoji options like red hair, superheroes, lobsters, cupcakes, and so much more to commemorate the occasion.

So don't be shy! Send a couple of extra 😜❤️💯👍🏻 s tomorrow. After all, how else do you celebrate World Emoji Day?