During the second day of its Build conference earlier in 2017, Microsoft had a surprise announcement: iTunes would be coming to the Microsoft Store (still the Windows Store at the time). Further, the app was expected to hit the store before the end of 2017. As the end of the year approaches, however, Apple is pouring cold water on that timeline.

In a statement to ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, an Apple spokesperson stated that iTunes won't land on the Microsoft before the end of the year, citing a need for the time to "get it right." From the statement: