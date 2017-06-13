Apple has released a set of updates for its iWork suite of productivity apps, adding professionally-drawn shapes, enhancements for collaboration, and improvements to the stock and currency functions of the apps.

On both iOS and macOS, Pages, Keynote, and Numbers now all have access to a library of 500 professionally-drawn shapes for use in documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. You can now reply to comments and join in on threaded conversations on collaborated projects. Additionally, the Stock and Currency options, added in another recent update, will now return data from the close of the previous market day. Each of the iWork apps now also sports new options for auto-correction and text replacement.

When it comes to the individual apps, Pages will now let you export documents as fixed-layout ePub books, and you can now change margins, headers, and footers while collaborating. Speaking of collaboration, Numbers now offers print preview support for collaborative spreadsheets. Meanwhile, Keynote on macOS has a new Light Table view that lets you edit presenter notes while displaying slides.

You can grab the updated apps from the App Store and Mac App Store now.

Mac:

iOS: