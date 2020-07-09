The Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station was designed to be the only portable power supply you need. This 1002Wh solar generator can provide power to AC appliances like mini-fridges, space heaters, coffee makers, and TVs making it a must-have for anyone who wants to bring the comforts of home on a camping trip this summer. This model debuted earlier this year on Amazon at a regular price of $999.99, though right now you can save $100 on its purchase and score this portable power generator on sale for $899.99 for a limited time. That brings its price lower than it's ever reached without a coupon before.

Always have power Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station The Explorer 1000 features 3 AC outlets, car cigarette lighter port, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports. Designed to be taken outdoors during camping trips, it has a capacity of 1002Wh and can power larger devices like laptops or even electric grills. $899.99 $999.99 $100 off See at Amazon

Featuring a 1000W output and 1002Wh capacity, this powerful portable battery makes it possible to keep a number of devices powered up while you're outdoors and away from a traditional power source. It could even come in handy when your power goes out at home. With three standard AC outlets, a cigarette lighter socket, as well as two USB-C and two USB-A ports, this charger can power up to eight devices at the same time. You will want to ensure the total rated wattage is under 1000W with everything that's connected.

When it comes time to power it back up, the Jackery Explorer 1000 can be recharged using solar panels which Jackery sells separately: the SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel. Two of these panels would allow you to recharge the Explorer 1000 back to full capacity within eight hours. You don't have to buy solar panels though, as the power station can also be recharged by plugging it into an AC outlet or your car's cigarette lighter. Plus, it includes those adapters so you don't have to purchase them separately.

