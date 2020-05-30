It's been a quieter week on the "big" rumor front, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of great Apple news to read this week. From landmark jailbreaking news, a big iOS 13 bug, new Powerbeats Pro, and an exciting new show for Apple TV+, here's a round-up of all the latest news. unc0ver

In absolutely mammoth jailbreaking news, unc0ver, a new iOS jailbreak was released to the public earlier this week. This is the first time in a very long time that a jailbreak has been available for current iPhones and the latest operating system. Unc0ver works with iOS 13.5 and is compatible with the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and the new iPad Pro. Jailbreak for 'every signed iOS version on every device' now available A bug's life

Apple confirmed that a major iOS bug that prevented apps from launching has been fixed. Last week, following the release of iOS 13.5, Apple users found themselves unable to open their apps for no apparent reason. Apple confirmed the issue, and that it had been resolved. Apple confirms fix for major iOS bug that prevented apps from launching False contact tracing news

Apple responded to reports on Facebook, scaremongering users over the new iOS 13.5 exposure notification feature. Apple confirmed the system does not automatically track users, and that you must download an app from a health authority for it to work. Apple responds to false Facebook claims about contact tracing update in iOS 13.5 New Apple Watch straps?

Images surfaced purportedly showing new Leather Loop straps for the Apple Watch. The new straps, if real, could debut as early as WWDC. Leaked images show a possible redesign to the Apple Watch Leather Loop Apple TV+

Apple landed a big score for a new Apple TV+ film. Killers of the Flower Moon will be directed by Martin Scorsese and will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Apple TV+ lands Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio Refurbished XR