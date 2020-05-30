Imore Homepage HeroSource: Stephen Warwick/iMore

It's been a quieter week on the "big" rumor front, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of great Apple news to read this week. From landmark jailbreaking news, a big iOS 13 bug, new Powerbeats Pro, and an exciting new show for Apple TV+, here's a round-up of all the latest news.

unc0ver

Unc0ver JailbreakSource: EverythingApplePro

In absolutely mammoth jailbreaking news, unc0ver, a new iOS jailbreak was released to the public earlier this week. This is the first time in a very long time that a jailbreak has been available for current iPhones and the latest operating system. Unc0ver works with iOS 13.5 and is compatible with the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and the new iPad Pro.

Jailbreak for 'every signed iOS version on every device' now available

A bug's life

How to tweak your iPhone's visuals, multitouch gestures, and sounds to your likingSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

Apple confirmed that a major iOS bug that prevented apps from launching has been fixed. Last week, following the release of iOS 13.5, Apple users found themselves unable to open their apps for no apparent reason. Apple confirmed the issue, and that it had been resolved.

Apple confirms fix for major iOS bug that prevented apps from launching

False contact tracing news

Nhs HeroSource: Stephen Warwick/iMore

Apple responded to reports on Facebook, scaremongering users over the new iOS 13.5 exposure notification feature. Apple confirmed the system does not automatically track users, and that you must download an app from a health authority for it to work.

Apple responds to false Facebook claims about contact tracing update in iOS 13.5

New Apple Watch straps?

Apple Watch Active Leather Loop LeakSource: onewingleft

Images surfaced purportedly showing new Leather Loop straps for the Apple Watch. The new straps, if real, could debut as early as WWDC.

Leaked images show a possible redesign to the Apple Watch Leather Loop

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Apple TV interfaceSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

Apple landed a big score for a new Apple TV+ film. Killers of the Flower Moon will be directed by Martin Scorsese and will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Apple TV+ lands Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio

Refurbished XR

iPhone XRSource: Apple

Apple's iPhone XR hit the refurbished store for the first time. Get a "like-new" phone with a one-year warranty starting at just $499.

Apple's iPhone XR now available refurbished from $499

New Powerbeats Pro!

Powerbeats Pro New Colors ProductSource: Beats

Finally, Apple dropped a new set of Powerbeats Pro colors, Glacier Blue, Lava Red, Spring Yellow, and Cloud Pink. They're available from June 9, and other than color, are identical to the current Powerbeats Pro models.

Powerbeats Pro dropping in four new colors: Blue, Red, Yellow, and Pink