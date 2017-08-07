Our friends at Thrifter are back with a deal on the Jaybird X3 headphones

The Jaybird X3 wireless headphones are now on sale for $95. That price is $5 lower than the last deal, which saw them drop to $100 in early July. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the X3.

The X3 is the follow-up to the highly praised Jaybird X2 and has earned a few great reviews itself, like 4 stars from CNET. These headphones are designed to be as small and unobtrusive as possible so they don't get in the way while you run. They're also sweat-resistant and have access to the MySound app, which lets you customize the sound from each device.

