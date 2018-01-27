You wouldn't think a little wire connecting one earbud to another would bother you that much. And, OK, it didn't bother me that much. But it's also the sort of thing that you definitely notice once it's gone. That's my big takeaway from a few weeks wearing the Jaybird Run wireless earbuds. Truly wireless, as in one bud goes in one ear, and the other bud goes in the other. And there's nothing connecting the two together. Just the faint hum and the slightly stale stench of Bluetooth going from the side of your head to your phone, and back. OK, that last part may just be my heavy metal-abused ears trying to tell me something. But the simple fact is I've gone totally wireless with my workout buds, and I'm damned glad I did. Let's take slightly closer look. See at Amazon

First, an admission: The Jaybird Run buds weren't the first I went to. For that, I snagged a $99 kickstarter special on the (regularly $150) Zolo Liberty+. But Jaybird has something Zolo doesn't — replacement parts. I mention this up front because it (tragically) should be an important consideration when buying little earbuds like these. More on that in a minute. If you're looking for new earbuds, it's worth going truly wireless. If you've looked at Bluetooth earbuds of this ilk, you'll know what to expect. Individual buds that aren't much bigger than, say, oh, an earbud. They'll be a little larger than something wired, that's for sure. Because each one needs its own battery and radio and whatever other electronics they can add in there. And that means they'll stick out of your ears a little more than maybe you're used to. Price: $179 (retail)

4 hours before recharge, 8+ with charging case (Micro-USB) Apps: Jaybird MySound on Android, iOS But that's the tradeoff. And I've found that it's not one that's bothered me in the slightest. These are decently comfortable earbuds. Your ear canals will be different than mine, though — and it took me a little mucking about to find the best fit. I ended up swapping the tips for the smaller option, and I went with a different size (and style) fins — the little rubber spring-type things that help hold the buds in your ears. It still takes a little finagling to make sure they're securely stuck in my ears. But once in they held up fine for light running, and hours on the elliptical. This part is key: Try the different sizes of tips and fins to find which works best for you. Jaybird includes two sets of oval tips and two sets of round, and you've got four size options for fins — and a cool little pouch to hold everything. That's a very nice touch. As you'd expect, these aren't all-day earbuds. I've been burning through about 30 percentage points of battery every 75-minute workout. That's with only listening to music, and not messing around with the earbud controls at all. The buds come in a little pill-shaped charging case. When you're not using them, you'll want to put them in there. First, it's how you'll charge them. The Jaybirds go in and come out easily enough, so no worries there. They also turn on and turn off automatically when removed and placed back in the charger. That's a nice, simple way to handle that. But it also means that if I take them out of my ears for a few minutes — say, when walking through the gym after a workout — I have to remember that there's still an active Bluetooth connection, and my phone won't be making any noises or anything. That's a small concern, though.