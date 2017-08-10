Do you think large bezels on mobile phones is an outdated trend? Join the discussion in the iMore forums today and let us know if you think a big bezel is better or bunk!

It's not news that there have been phones released recently that have little to no bezel incorporated into their design, but does that mean if the new iPhone has a larger bezel, it's, well, lame?

Premium1 07-30-2017 05:05 PM “ So with the new crop of android devices, and the rumored iPhone 8 with minimal bezels, do you think that smartphones with large bezels now look outdated? Reply

Some people say that the concept of a larger bezel isn't necessarily dated, just kind of odd...

metllicamilitia 07-30-2017 05:10 PM “ I wouldn't say dated, just weird. I started to really notice the bezels on my 7 Plus recently and realizing how large they actually are. Reply

While others say that it would for sure look dated, especially compared to some of the newest phones available out there...

Ecm 07-30-2017 06:54 PM “ Yes, I do. Going back and forth between my work iPhone and my S8+, the iPhone definitely seems dated. The extra screen area of the S8+ is great. Hoping the next crop of iPhone catch up or surpass it. Reply

But what do you think?

Hop on into the iMore forums today and [join the discussion]https://forums.imore.com/general-apple-news-discussion/391896-do-you-think-smartphones-large-bezels-look-outdated.html#post2969414(https://forums.imore.com/general-apple-news-discussion/391896-do-you-think-smartphones-large-bezels-look-outdated.html#post2969414) about whether a thicc bezel is best or if thinner might actually look sleeker!

