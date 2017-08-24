Large and in charge, or is smaller more baller? What do you think of larger phone bezels?

It's no surprise that there have been more phones made with smaller and smaller bezels, showing a trend that a thicker border is on the way out.

The new Galaxy S8 stretched edge to edge, making people raise an eyebrow at what Apple might have up their sleeve with the launch of the iPhone 8… but what do you think?

Premium1 07-30-2017 05:05 PM “ So with the new crop of android devices, and the rumored iPhone 8 with minimal bezels, do you think that smartphones with large bezels now look outdated? Reply

Some people say that after going from a phone with a light bezel to an iPhone 7 Plus, things feels a bit "dated"...

cwbcpa 08-01-2017 01:51 PM “ Having used the S8+ for a number of weeks with the 7 Plus, I definitely noticed and felt like the 7 Plus was "dated". Ultimately though I chose to stick with the 7 Plus and sold the S8+. Now that I have been back to using the 7 Plus for a couple weeks, the bezels don't bother me. There were plenty of times I missed having some bezel when using the S8+ too. At the end of the day function is... Reply

While others say that even though a bigger bezel is outdated, it's not nessisarily a bad thing for security and durability...

sangs 08-10-2017 08:53 AM “ From an aesthetics standpoint, yes, the larger bezels look outdated. From a usability standpoint, I always feel like I'm this-close to dropping the S8+ and still get many, many annoying accidental touches - because it's basically bezel-less. None of that happens with the iPhone 7 Plus. Reply

Hop on into the iMore forums today and let us know if you're team no-bezel or team bezel and why!

