Is it possible for someone to hack your iPhone's camera? What about your MacBook's? Join the iMore forums and let us know if you're worried about hackers watching you through your camera.

Recently, there have been plenty of rumors and speculation surrounding MacBook, iPhone, and other computer cameras: more specifically, if they can be remotely hacked and viewed from a different location.

While some people (like Mister Mark Zuckerberg) have taken to adding a tiny little piece of tape over their computer cameras, others are left asking one question: can someone actually hack my camera?!

azoslr 06-17-2017 01:02 PM “ A lot of people noticed a photo of Mark Zuckerberg covering his laptop camera with tape several months back, and it got me thinking... How credible is it that an external threat to take control of my FaceTime camera on a MacBook? Or come to think of it, any other apple device?? Reply

While some people say they don't actually mind if their tech is being hacked:

Tartarus 06-17-2017 01:49 PM “ I don’t mind it. They will see at most the ceiling, the inside of my pockets or my face. None of them are credible threats to me. Oh, remotely enabling the microphone will only make them hear background noise, the tv or music that I’m playing. I am not worried. Reply

Others say that camera hacking is totally possible for reals...

Jezza23 06-17-2017 05:52 PM “ I'm completely sure that a hacker can easily hack into your camera. I know it's silly, but remember the second episode of Mr. Robot Reply

