Have you fallen out of love with your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or is your love as strong as ever?! Join the discussion in our forums and let us know what your relationship with your iPad Pro is!

If you've picked up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you'll know how awesome the device is regardless of what you're using it for, but now first-time buyers are asking: Do you have any regrets buying the 12.9-inch iPad Pro?

ClickClack 11-26-2016 08:02 AM “ I'm close on pulling the trigger but what do you think ? Total luxury niche piece ? Can I justify this ? Reply

Some people say that they love their 12.9-inch iPad Pro and use it daily!

i6splusguy 11-26-2016 05:21 PM “ I love my 12.9 i use it daily Reply

… While others say they did regret their purchase, adding that it was far too big to carry around and that they ended up selling it.

Garz 12-03-2016 12:59 PM “ I regretted it. It was too big to carry around every where. So I sold it in July and bought the 9.7 Pro. Reply

At the end of the day, what do you think?

We're always having some awesome discussion in the iMore forums, so join us and let us know your opinion on whether the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is worth it or not! We look forward to seeing you there.

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!