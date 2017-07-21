Are you someone who likes to use your iPad as more of a computer than your actual computer? Join the discussion in the iMore forums today!

Whether you're someone who's hooked on their iPad Pro, someone who still totes their iPad Mini around, or someone who's just looking for a change from the classic laptop, using your iPad as a computer has become more and more common over the last couple of years.

The real question is: have you sacrificed your laptop or computer to the iPad gods and made your iPad your primary computer?

Cella Lao Rousseau 07-20-2017 11:20 AM “ "For many people the iPad is the most accessible, approachable computer they've ever known. Prior to the iPad, computing was still intimidating for many people. File systems were a maze, layered windows were unnavigable, and trying to install or remove an app was a nightmare. Even the Mac, which was always amongst the easiest computer to use wasn't the easiest a computer could be to use. ... Reply

Hop on into the iMore forums today and join the conversation about all things Apple and tech-related!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!