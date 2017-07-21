Are you someone who likes to use your iPad as more of a computer than your actual computer? Join the discussion in the iMore forums today!
Whether you're someone who's hooked on their iPad Pro, someone who still totes their iPad Mini around, or someone who's just looking for a change from the classic laptop, using your iPad as a computer has become more and more common over the last couple of years.
The real question is: have you sacrificed your laptop or computer to the iPad gods and made your iPad your primary computer?
Cella Lao Rousseau07-20-2017 11:20 AM“
"For many people the iPad is the most accessible, approachable computer they've ever known. Prior to the iPad, computing was still intimidating for many people. File systems were a maze, layered windows were unnavigable, and trying to install or remove an app was a nightmare. Even the Mac, which was always amongst the easiest computer to use wasn't the easiest a computer could be to use. ...Reply
My iPad Pro 12.9 (1st Gen) has now been by primary driver for 16 months. I have a Logi Keyboard and Apple pencil. When I need to gain access to work, I use Citrix Receiver with a Citrix Mouse. I occasionally need access to a Windows PC (maybe 2% of the time) and I use Jump with the same Citrix Mouse. I rely on Microsoft Word, Dropbox, Paper 53, Affinity Photo, Amazon Music, Amazon Photo, Amazon Video, Netflix, Procreate, Symphony Pro, FTPManager, Kindle, Scanner Pro, LastPass, and PDF Expert. Other apps like Notion, OneNote, Excel, OneDrive, AnyFont, Calculator Infinity, and Yahoo Weather make it in there quite a bit. The standard Mail, Calendar, and Safari are always up as well. The iPad is always on and instantly ready. It has a great screen size, battery life and is stable. In short, the best portable device I have owned. The iOS 11 beta has made that even better. O yes and the games look great big as well...
I have a desktop PC for software development at work but I've used only an iPad at home for years now. I briefly tried a light 12 in. Chromebook but I found myself holding it on my palm, close to my face and missing dedicated social media apps. iOS has gotten better at being a primary computer since iOS8 and I now my iPad Air 2 does everything I need for home use (except the very occasional video edit on my wife's PC).