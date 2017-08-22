I fell into a burning ring of glitter iPhone cases…

In the last couple of weeks, there have been plenty of reported incidences of people getting burned by a glitter case: if you don't know what a glitter case is, it's an iPhone case filled with a liquid solution that's typically mixed with colored glitter, rhinestones, beads, etc.

While these cases are beautiful to look at and make good accessories for your iPhone, people have started reporting that the unknown liquid used in the cases has started to leak and cause pretty severe, graphic chemical burns on people's bare skin.

Companies have started making recalls, but we have to ask: have you been affected at all?

Cella Lao Rousseau 08-07-2017 02:37 PM “ There's been quite a bit of speculation and news going around about glittery iPhone cases (the ones filled with colorful liquid and bits of shimmery goodness) causing some pretty nasty-looking chemical burns on people... - Liquid-filled iPhone cases recalled after reports of chemical burns (CNN) -Glitter iPhone cases recalled over chemical burn risk (USA Today) - Glitter iPhone Case... Reply

Sherry_B 08-07-2017 05:03 PM “ What exactly is this liquid they're using to suspend the glitter in? Does anyone know? Reply

Rob Phillips 08-08-2017 06:16 AM “ This is crazy! Reminds me of the stuff they put in ice packs. A buddy of mine had to be rushed to the hospital a few years back when he fell asleep with an ice pack and it burst open. Luckily my wife and I wouldn’t be caught dead using a glittery phone case. Reply

