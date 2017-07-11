Are you an iPhone case addict? Join the discussion in the iMore forums today and let us know which Apple product accessory you can't stop collecting!

When you get a new iPhone or a brand new, shiny MacBook, it's not hard to peep which different, beautiful cases are available for the latest model.

It's also not hard to start hoarding Apple Watch bands and silicone cases as your addiction grows, which raises the question: Are you addicted to collecting a specific accessory for a particular Apple product?

We're chatting in the iMore forums to see who loves collecting what – and why!

Jude526 07-04-2017 02:27 AM “ We should have a case therapy group. I just purchased a Michael Kors folio case and that makes 10 cases for my iphone 7+. I have to stop this madness. LOL. I change cases like I change shoes and boots. I am also lucky my script hasn't changed because I have a great collection of glasses too. I am putting a halt on this. Do you have a case addiction too? Reply

But what do you think?

Hop on into the iMore forums and join the discussion today! Let us know if you're obsessed with Apple Watch bands, snap-on iPhone cases, MacBook keyboard decals, or whatever!

