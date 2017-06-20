There were some rumors swirling that a feature like this might show up with iOS 11 – if it were true, would you be interested? Join the discussion in the iMore forums today!

One of the reasons Snapchat became so popular was because of the screenshot notification abilities: if someone snapped a screenshot of that raunchy snap you sent, then you'd get an alert letting you know.

With the fast-approaching launch of iOS 11, rumors of similar screenshot features for texts were being tossed around. They're not true, unfortunately, but that got us thinking: is this a function that people actually want?

