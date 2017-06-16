We're chatting in the iMore forums today about Siri! Join us and share your opinion!
Siri has been around for a number of years with some people saying it's the most useful thing in the world, while others claim she's annoying, cumbersome, and just a big pain in the butt in general, which begs the question:
If Siri were more improved, would you use it more?
DMP8914506-11-2017 05:42 PM“
I am curious about community adoption of assistants. Siri has been around for years, but I don't know many people personally that utilize it fully. Some of my friends that carry an iPhone gave up on Siri some time ago and don't engage as much, if ever. I know some people don't really like talking at the phones unless they are talking to a human, but I thought this community could offer some...Reply
Some people say they would love to use Siri more, but that the way the feature runs is not as convenient as it could be...
grover506-11-2017 06:11 PM“
Yes I would. I used googles AI on my android phones a lot more than I use Siri. I would like to use Siri more but she is pretty bad.Reply
While others say that despite its flaws, it's still one of the most-used features on their iPhone to date!
Just_Me_D06-11-2017 06:22 PM“
Although it’s imperfect, Siri is one of my most used features and to answer your question, I’d use it in the same manner as I do now even with improvements.Reply
Are you a big fan of using Siri for day-to-day things, or do you think it's just too faulty? If Siri improved, would you use it more?
I use her a good bit for looking up simple things like measurements and sports scores. I use voice dictation a lot but almost always have to go back and revise some of it.
I would use her so much more if she always got my dictation correct and if she actually answered questions instead of just giving you a webpage.
Short answer: No
With the exception of maybe a media device where there was no keyboard to use (i.e. Apple TV) for searches -- but then I don't need to hear Siri or talk to Siri -- it is more just voice input.
I am not the most talkative type of person, and I would find talking to a Siri device to be tiring. Most of the time I use any computing device is when I am home at my home computer/office -- or -- am away on the road in which case I will carry a laptop and I really have no interest in talking to my computer. I also don't generally bring my phone with me... I only bring it with me for three uses:
- expecting to be called / messaged
- expecting to have to use maps
- or when I need it as a modem for my laptop.
The rest of the time I prefer to leave it at home on my desk since I don't feel the need to be in constant contact with other people when I am meeting up with people.... it would just be an unwanted distraction.