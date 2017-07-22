Have you been using a wee bit more data with the iOS 11 beta? Chat with us in the iMore forums and let us know what you think!

Ever since the iOS 11 beta was made available for the public and developers alike, some people have noticed that their data usage rates have started to soar.

aidmyaim 07-15-2017 10:09 AM “ Since I went with the iOS beta my data usage has been off the chart. Just general iPhone system usage has used almost 4gb of data since the upgrade. Anyone else seeing this?https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20170715/53ca8793084e39bf6edaa379f4b7e4e6.png Reply

Some people say that because they've been connected to Wi-Fi for the majority of the time, that they haven't noticed a change...

RECON1 07-15-2017 10:14 AM “ I’m on Wi-Fi most of the time, so I haven’t noticed. Reply

While others say they've used up to 4GB of data in a single day after downloading the beta...

Ambuoroko 07-18-2017 11:53 AM “ Yes. 4GB in a single day. RIP my wallet :crying: Reply

So what do you think?

