Did you install the latest iOS 11 beta? Join the discussion in the forums and let us know why you did or download it!

Recently, the iOS 11 beta 3 has been made available to download, prompting us to ask the question: have you downloaded it yet?!

BradKamin 07-10-2017 12:01 PM “ Beta 3 available Reply

jdesignz 07-10-2017 12:23 PM “ Downloading.. Reply

Alex83140 07-10-2017 12:56 PM “ Just installed. Seems much faster but 3D Touch on home screen totally screwed up. Getting bored with this, beta after beta. Cannot believe they are not able to easily make it work. No improvement on task switcher also. Will keep on testing. Reply

Hop on into the iMore forums and join the discussion about the latest iOS 11 beta, rumors about the latest iPhone, updates and new products from Apple, and so, so much more! We look forward to hearing from you!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!