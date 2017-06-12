Excited about the iOS 11 Control Panel update, or are you dreading the changes around new features? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know what you think!

There have been some exciting announcements that came out of WWDC 2017, but one thing people are really pumped about is iOS 11 – specifically, the new updates to the Control Panel!

But what about you? Are you excited for the change, or rolling your eyes at it?

James Falconer 06-05-2017 03:38 PM “ What did you think of the newly designed control panel in iOS 11? Overall I thought it looked pretty darn good ... but as with most things, really want to get my hands on it before making a call :) I did like the force touch integration for diving deeper into settings. Very neat. Reply

gjh1978 06-05-2017 03:40 PM “ I thought the entire update suite to iOS 11 was garbage and was truly disappointed. Reply

Goalty 06-05-2017 04:50 PM “ Still no ability to turn off and on location services in the Control Panel? Will there be the option to choose what goes into the control panel? Reply

Ledsteplin 06-05-2017 05:06 PM “ Definitely a nice feature. Reply

