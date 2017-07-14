Have you found that your iOS 11 beta is getting buggier and buggier, or are things still running smoothly? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know what you think!
Whether you're someone who hopped on the beta right away or someone who waited a while to see if it was worth it to even download, the iOS 11 beta has been out for a while now.
Recently, a couple of people have started noting that the longer they run the Beta 2, the more buggy and slow if becomes, but others have been quick to say that their experience with the iOS 11 betas have been smooth sailing.
We're chatting betas, bugs, and more in the iMore forums today! Some people say it's been running super well for them without any issues...
mumfoau07-07-2017 09:13 AM“
Sorry you’re experiencing these issues NeilWhitear. It’s been operating really well for me even before I did a clean install. Maybe give that a try even though it might be a pain. There’s always the option to revert back to iOS 10.3.X.Reply
While others say they're only seeing some discrepancies on their iPad Pro but not their iPhone 7 Plus...
NeilWhitear07-07-2017 09:22 AM“
Its a strange one, I am finding my 7 Plus much more stable than up 9.7 Pro; I might give it a clean install over the weekend. I don't know about you mumfoau but I am really liking iOS 11, especially on the iPad from a productivity point of view.Reply
Jump on into the iMore forums and join the discussion today! We're always chatting about all the latest Apple updates, gadgets, and gizmos, so if you're an Apple addict like we are, you'll love the iMore forums.
Reader comments
I have definitely noticed it, so much so that I actually wanted to downgrade back to iOS 10 last night. Sadly I ran into problems and got stuck in the "Connect to iTunes" recovery mode screen. Any tips on how to get back to iOS 10?
Look for Reiboot. Install it, follow the directions and allow it to download the iOS 10.3.3 public beta. After it downloads that open iTunes and hold down the shift button on windows or the option (or cmd) button on mac while clicking restore. It'll bring up a window that allows you to open your download. Slelect the 10.3.3 beta file and let it install.
This may or may not be a good news for you!
I too installed the iOS 11 Dev. Beta 1 on my 7 plus, did not like it (quite obvious it was Beta 1) and tried to downgrade to iOS 10.3.2 production version. While doing the clean install / Recovery mode downgrade it kept showing the message that software has been successfully installed and phone will reboot. The moment it disconnects and reboots, I only got the "connect to iTunes" logo. Tried atleast 8-9 times - both in recovery mode and DFU mode. Tried googling and finally found that the Baseband Chip (Hardware) might have been corrupted and only option was to take it to Apple Center. Luckily my phone in under warranty so they replaced it with a new handset altogether in a few days time.
I am not sure if you too have landed into a similar situation but I had a similar experience when downgrading the macOS High Sierra Public Beta to macOS Sierra Production, but was able to do a Recovery myself and luckily no hardware was corrupted. I assume due to several internal filesystem level and format changes (like APFS, HEVC, HEIF etc.) when you try to go back to old config, it damages or corrupts something [just my thinking]. So after I got my new 7+ replaced, I am not risking going to Public Beta any more :-) Will wait for iOS 11 during fall so I do not have to go back to iOS 10 again. LOL
Look in the iMore article written a couple of weeks ago on the public beta. I left a link with instructions.
Found it ...
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203282
When it says hold the option key, that means in the iTunes window. It brings up a finder dialog window that allows you to find the file you downloaded.
I don’t run betas on my phone, because that’s too important. But I have been running them on my iPads since Apple first released them. I’m now running 11 on my 2017 iPad Pro 12.9”. The first public beta had a lot of problems, all of which I reported to Apple.
The second public beta is much better, at least so far. I don’t remember the iOS 10 betas having as many problems, but maybe that’s because Apple made many more major changes this year.