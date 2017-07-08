Has your iPhone 6 Plus stuck through tough times with you, or has it fallen by the wayside after the introduction of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus?

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus came out a couple of years ago, and in the last little while, upgrades and updates have made other older iPhones obsolete, bringing people to ask the question: Is the iPhone 6 Plus even worth using anymore?

I'm under the strong impression that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it!", but what do you think?

frellingfrakker 03-05-2017 10:24 AM “ My wife likes her Android but it had an accident. She would like to try iOS on a used phone for a few months before deciding between the new iPhone and Pixel 2/Note 8 in the fall. I was thinking about buying her a used 6 or 6 plus. Is the 6 still good for day to day use with most normal usage patterns? Posted via the iMore App for Android Reply

Some people claim that the iPhone 6 Plus is still great, citing that others are still attached and loyal to their iPhone 5s...

MooMooPrincess 03-05-2017 10:38 AM “ Yup, people still use the 5s like crazy and it has worse specs so go ahead, the 6+ has better software and battery, I do know most people who use the 6/6s/7 end up getting a battery case so you might want to consider that as well. Reply

While others say that their iPhone 6 Plus still has an "outstanding battery life", despite it's age...

fairmarketvalue 03-06-2017 06:10 AM “ My 6 plus has outstanding battery life. I highly recommend it. Reply

But what do you think?

But what do you think?

